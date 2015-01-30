FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of England paid law firm more than 2 mln pounds for FX investigation
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S. Legal News
January 30, 2015 / 3:06 PM / 3 years ago

Bank of England paid law firm more than 2 mln pounds for FX investigation

William Schomberg

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England said it paid more than 2 million pounds ($3 million) in fees to British corporate law firm Travers Smith for its part in an investigation into the role of central bank officials in a foreign exchange trading scandal.

British lawmakers had demanded to know the cost of the investigation.

The total cost was 2.93 million pounds, excluding value-added tax, of which 2.22 million pounds was paid to Travers Smith, the Bank said in a letter to the head of a committee in Britain’s parliament which monitors the BoE.

Travers Smith set up a team of up to 12 lawyers to sift through 1.8 million documents and 87,000 telephone calls, according to the letter.

A further 401,000 pounds was paid to Anthony Grabiner, a London-based barrister who led the investigation, it said.

Both Travers Smith and Grabiner charged the BoE less than their normal commercial rate, the BoE added.

In his report published last year, Grabiner said there was no evidence anyone at the Bank had been involved in unlawful behaviour in relation to the investigation. The Bank fired its chief foreign exchange dealer on the day that the review was published for what it said were unrelated reasons.

Six banks were fined a total of more than $4 billion in November for failing to stop traders trying to manipulate currency markets. ($1 = 0.6649 pounds)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.