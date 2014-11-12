FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barclays underperforms as Europe banks dip after forex probe penalty
November 12, 2014 / 8:16 AM / 3 years ago

Barclays underperforms as Europe banks dip after forex probe penalty

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - European banking shares fell on Wednesday after global regulators imposed penalties totalling $3.4 billion on five major banks in a landmark settlement over allegations of price fixing in the foreign exchange market.

Shares in Barclays featured among the biggest losers, down 1 percent. The bank, a major player in the foreign exchange market, had been expected to be part of the settlement but the FCA said its investigation into the British bank was continuing.

Global regulators imposed the penalties on five leading banks including UBS, HSBC and Citigroup on Wednesday in the settlement.

Royal Bank of Scotland and JP Morgan were also fined for attempting to manipulate foreign exchange benchmarks in a year-long probe that has put the largely unregulated $5 trillion-a-day market on a tighter leash, with dozens of dealers suspended or fired.

The STOXX Europe 600 Banks Index retreated by 0.4 percent, although UBS rose by 0.4 percent, as some traders said the fact that UBS had reached a settlement on the matter was a positive development.

“Now that the fines have been done and dusted, it may not be taken too badly by the market,” said Terry Torrison, managing director at Monaco-based McLaren Securities. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Blaise Robinson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
