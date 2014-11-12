FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Banks' Frankfurt-listed shares fall after forex probe fine
November 12, 2014 / 7:32 AM / 3 years ago

Banks' Frankfurt-listed shares fall after forex probe fine

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The Frankfurt-listed shares of JP Morgan, HSBC and Royal Bank of Scotland fell in early trading on Wednesday after regulators imposed penalties to five banks in a landmark settlement over allegations of price fixing in the foreign exchange market.

Global regulators imposed penalties totalling $3.4 billion on JPMorgan, HSBC, RBS, UBS and Citigroup.

Royal Bank of Scotland and JP Morgan were also fined for attempting to manipulate foreign exchange benchmarks in a year-long probe that has put the largely unregulated $5 trillion-a-day market on a tighter leash, with dozens of dealers suspended or fired.

JP Morgan’s Frankfurt-listed shares dipped 1.2 percent. Royal Bank of Scotland’s Frankfurt-listed shares fell declined by 1.3 percent while HSBC’s Frankfurt-listed shares retreated by 1.4 percent.

“Now that the fines have been done and dusted, it may not be taken too badly by the market,” said Terry Torrison, managing director at Monaco-based McLaren Securities. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
