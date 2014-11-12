FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
'Clear attempt' to manipulate precious metals benchmarks at UBS-FINMA
Sections
Featured
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 12, 2014 / 10:16 AM / 3 years ago

'Clear attempt' to manipulate precious metals benchmarks at UBS-FINMA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Swiss regulator FINMA said on Wednesday that it found a clear attempt to manipulate precious metals benchmarks during its probe of precious metals and foreign exchange trading at UBS.

“The behaviour patterns in precious metals were somewhat similar to the behaviour patterns in foreign exchange,” FINMA director Mark Branson said in a conference call with journalists. “UBS has both precious metals and foreign exchange desks under combined leadership, therefore it’s not that surprising that one has similar behaviour patterns.”

“But we have also seen a clear attempt to manipulate fixes in the precious metal market.”

The Swiss watchdog said earlier that a recent probe showed UBS tried to manipulate foreign exchange benchmarks and staff acted against client interests. It ordered the bank to hand over 134 million Swiss francs ($139 million) in a forex probe. (Reporting by Jan Harvey; Editing by Dale Hudson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.