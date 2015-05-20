FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UBS says to settle FX probe, pay $545 mln, plead guilty over Libor
#Market News
May 20, 2015 / 5:31 AM / 2 years ago

UBS says to settle FX probe, pay $545 mln, plead guilty over Libor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, May 20 (Reuters) - UBS said on Wednesday it has settled a probe by U.S. authorities over alleged rigging of currency markets by agreeing to pay $545 million in combined fines and pleading guilty to one count of wire fraud in a separate matter.

The Swiss bank’s disclosure comes as part of what is expected to be a combined bill of more than $5 billion and criminal charges for five of the world’s biggest banks in a settlement with U.S. and British authorities over the foreign exchange probe.

UBS said its settlement includes pleading guilty to allegations it rigged Libor benchmark interest rates.

“The conduct of a small number of employees was unacceptable and we have taken appropriate disciplinary actions,” Zurich-based UBS’ Chairman Axel Weber and Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said in a statement on Wednesday. (Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

