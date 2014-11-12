FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FINMA says found misconduct of UBS employees in precious metal trading
November 12, 2014 / 7:46 AM / 3 years ago

FINMA says found misconduct of UBS employees in precious metal trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s financial regulator FINMA said on Wednesday it had found serious misconduct by UBS employees in precious metals trading in its investigation into foreign exchange manipulation.

“During its comprehensive investigations, FINMA found serious misconduct of employees in foreign exchange trading and in precious metals trading,” the Berne-based regulator said in a statement.

In its third-quarter report published in October, UBS had said “a number of authorities also reportedly are investigating potential manipulation of precious metals prices.”

UBS’s precious metals trading is part of the bank’s foreign exchange business at its investment bank. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin)

