Swiss FINMA says current and ex-UBS traders, managers in FX probe

ZURICH, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The head of Switzerland’s financial regulator said on Wednesday the watchdog had begun enforcement against former and current UBS employees, ranging from foreign exchange traders to senior unit managers, in a manipulation probe.

“(The proceedings) concern current and former UBS employees from traders to senior managers,” FINMA Chief Executive Mark Branson said in a call with reporters.

FINMA had said earlier on Wednesday it had begun enforcement proceedings against 11 former and current unnamed UBS employees, part of penalties totaling $3.4 billion on five major banks, including UBS, HSBC and Citigroup in a landmark settlement over allegations of price fixing in the foreign exchange market. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin)