FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Banks to get SEC waivers following forex guilty pleas -sources
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Oil
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Apple
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 20, 2015 / 4:50 PM / 2 years ago

Banks to get SEC waivers following forex guilty pleas -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK/LONDON, May 20 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc and JPMorgan Morgan Chase & Co are receiving regulatory waivers to allow them to continue to quickly issue new securities and continue doing business with mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The U.S. Securities and Exchanges Commission is expected to publicly confirm the waivers will be in place once the banks formally enter criminal guilt pleas to manipulating foreign exchange rates, possibly near the end of the business day on Wednesday, the sources said.

Barclays Plc, another bank that agreed to plead guilty on Wednesday to U.S. criminal charges, has also been granted SEC waivers that will allow the bank to continue most of its business activities, another source said.

An SEC representative did not have immediate comment. (Reporting by David Henry in New York and Steve Slater in London; Editing by Soyoung Kim and Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.