RBS chairman says regrettable forex concerns not acted on earlier
November 12, 2014 / 7:57 AM / 3 years ago

RBS chairman says regrettable forex concerns not acted on earlier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland’s Chairman Philip Hampton said that it was regrettable that the bank did not respond to client concerns about its foreign exchange trading practices earlier, having become aware of them in October 2010.

“I think it’s regrettable. Two clients did express some concerns and, with hindsight, I don’t think we followed them up terribly fully,” Hampton told reporters on a conference call on Wednesday.

Reporting by Matt Scuffham, editing by Kirstin Ridley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
