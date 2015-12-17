FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss FINMA issues industry bans against six former UBS forex staff
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
Syria
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 17, 2015 / 8:00 AM / 2 years ago

Swiss FINMA issues industry bans against six former UBS forex staff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Swiss financial market supervisory authority FINMA said it issued industry bans of between one and five years against six managers and traders formerly employed in Swiss bank UBS’s foreign exchange and precious metals business.

“FINMA concluded that the individuals in question were directly responsible for the serious breaches of regulation at UBS in this business, as communicated in 2014,” FINMA said in a statement on Thursday.

Four other enforcement proceedings against UBS traders were discontinued in August, FINMA said.

UBS said in May it had settled a probe by U.S. authorities over alleged rigging of currency markets by agreeing to pay $545 million in combined fines. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.