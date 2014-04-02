FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. financial council warns banks about rise in cyber-attacks
April 2, 2014 / 6:01 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. financial council warns banks about rise in cyber-attacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 2 (Reuters) - The Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council (FFIEC) on Wednesday warned banks about rising cyber-attacks on their websites and their cash machines, urging them to put the proper measures in place to guard against fraud.

The group, which comprises top officials from the Federal Reserve and other bank regulators, said it had seen a rise of so-called denial-of-service attacks on banks’ public websites in the latter half of 2012.

These sometimes served as a cover for criminals to commit fraud using stolen customer credentials.

The group also warned the banks that it had seen an increase in cyber-attacks launched in connection with a type of large value cash-out fraud with cash machines, known as “Unlimited Operations.” (Reporting by Douwe Miedema. Editing by Andre Grenon)

