Bailed-out banks back in bonds

* Some 22 financials sell over EUR25bn-equivalent of bonds

* Europe’s financials access all areas in funding market

By Aimee Donnellan

LONDON, Jan 10 (IFR) - Europe’s weakest banks enjoyed the best funding conditions since the onset of the eurozone crisis and investors took down a torrent of bond issues, highlighting a change of fortunes for a sector entering a crucial year of assessment.

The multi-billion order books amassed for senior unsecured bonds from Bankia and Bank of Ireland were the highlights from the EUR25bn-equivalent of paper sold by 22 financial institutions so far in 2014.

“It shows just how strong the market is that Bankia could go straight for a five-year senior deal having been absent from the primary sector since its bailout,” said Alexandra MacMahon, head of financial institutions group (FIG) debt capital markets for Europe, Middle East and Africa at Citigroup.

The week’s activity across capital, senior unsecured and secured markets points to renewed investor optimism in Europe, and is a massive turnaround for the eurozone periphery.

Weaker banks have struggled to access wholesale markets since the eurozone crisis due to prohibitive funding costs. Bankia was bailed out after it posted EUR24bn of property loan losses, and was locked out of wholesale markets since 2012.

“The volume of deals we are seeing illustrates how attractive levels are for peripheral issuers now relative to recent history,” said MacMahon.

The cost of insuring senior financial debt reached its lowest level in five and a half years earlier this week, 80.5bp, while the subordinated index touched 126bp, the tightest since May 2008.

Higher yielding issuers from the periphery have benefited from investors’ continued hunt for yield. Banco Mare Nostrum , another bailed-out lender, sold a Triple B plus rated covered bond 80bp tighter than where similarly-rated Cajamar sold a deal in November 2013.

Amid this substantial compression in spreads and with so much demand available for seemingly weaker banks, DCM bankers say potential issuers will be seeking to fast-track projects to take advantage of the optimal funding conditions.

“Peripheral banks, and banks in general, will try to issue in the first quarter and anticipate their funding needs for the year,” said Alberto Gallo, head of European macro credit research at RBS, who expects senior issuance to be stable in 2014 versus a 20% decrease in the previous year.

“Banks are going to have to stand on their own two feet and can’t rely on another LTRO, at least in the near future, and the market is currently very receptive to new issues,” he said.

ACCESS ALL AREAS

The amount of issuance from Italian and Portuguese banks is the most since 2010, according to Thomson Reuters data, and from Ireland it is the busiest start to a year since 2005. In fact, Irish banks sold nothing at the beginning of 2013.

“In every geography across every product, if an issuer is offering spread it is currently generating strong demand,” said Christoph Hittmair, head of European FIG DCM at HSBC.

“Investors have a more positive perception of developments across the eurozone and they’re starting to see fewer differences in jurisdictions.”

The success of unsecured senior debt sales is all the more surprising considering a month ago European lawmakers said that bondholders risk being bailed-in from 2016.

Investors concede that the threat of bail-ins, stress tests and the asset quality review should have an impact on investment decisions, but it appears that many are concentrating on the greater yields on offer versus industrial companies.

Dierk Brandenburg, a senior bank credit analyst at Fidelity, said that financials are still attractive relative to corporates, pointing out that the yield on bonds from a supposed high yield credit like Fresenius is just 2%.