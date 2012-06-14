Door creaks open for top European financials

* Busiest week for issuance since post LTRO boom in February

* Strong banks take advantage of small window after Spanish bailout

* 2018 bail-in deadline fears overcome by Nordic issuer

By Aimee Donnellan

LONDON, June 14 (IFR) - The European bank funding market enjoyed one of its busiest weeks in recent months as financial institutions crept out of the woodwork to capitalise on growing investor demand for top quality credits from the continent’s strongest jurisdictions.

Robust Nordic credits, Pfandbrief borrowers - the new darlings of the credit world - as well as two French issuers bounded into the market during the first half of the week and sold EUR7bn of senior and covered bonds that attracted around EUR11bn of demand.

Bankers and observers alike pointed to the EUR100bn bailout afforded to Spanish banks on Monday as the catalyst for the supply spurt.

The covered sector had seen a steady stream of issuance in recent months, although the senior market had not seen such volumes since late February when the ECB flooded the market with EUR500bn of cheap cash.

Optimistic bankers now hope that more senior deals will arrive despite increasing volatility having stalled any further issuance by Wednesday.

Vincent Hoarau, head of covered bond syndicate at Credit Agricole CIB shared that view and said: “This week offered a clear liquidity window as Monday opened on a very strong tone, even though optimism faded as the week progressed.”

The highlight for many in the market was the emergence of a French deal. Banque Federative du Credit Mutuel (BFCM) sold a EUR750m five-year offering which represented the first unsecured issue from a French institution since Societe Generale sold a dual-tranche bond in February.

“This is a positive sign,” said Edward Stevenson, head of FIG DCM at BNP Paribas. “There are various other banks from a broad spectrum of jurisdictions looking at selling senior debt but I would imagine they will wait until there is more certainty around Greece.”

Peripheral banks have fallen behind Europe’s top financial institutions and have been shut out of the market since March of this year.

Bankers say that despite massive swings in the market, pricing levels and new issue premiums were reasonable, estimated at around 20bp-35bp depending on jurisdiction.

Observers in the market agreed that those who tapped the market this week did so at competitive all-in levels.

“Peripherals will be last on the list to test demand for senior debt but I think there is support available for banks from strong jurisdictions,” said BNP Paribas’s Stevenson.

“The sovereign crisis kept banks out of the market not the bail-in proposals which is really nothing more than a red herring,” he added.

However, BFCM was forced to rely on domestic support, and had to pay a higher new issue premium of around 20bp-25bp compared to the 15bp-20bp paid by Svenska Handelsbanken and Swedbank on Monday for their respective EUR1.25bn three-year and EUR1.25bn six-year trades.

“There is a sense that some investors are staying away because it’s eurozone and because it’s a French bank,” said a banker. “It’s all a bit frothy and we saw some increased market volatility yesterday (Monday) which shook people up a bit.”

BNP Paribas’ Stevenson explained that a number of events assisted the opening of the market beyond the Spanish bailout, including the rating cuts of various European banks by Moody’s which had been hanging over the market for many months and more clarity on bail-in proposals.

However, the senior market has yet to be truly tested post the EC Crisis Management Directive. Svenska, considered a top credit from a strong jurisdiction, was the only borrower that dared to venture past 2018 - the Directive’s deadline beyond which senior debt will be subject to bail-in - while the rest of the supply remained within the relatively safe pre-implementation date.

Last week the long-awaited Directive draft was published and outlined how regulators across Europe will be able to prevent and resolve bank failures in the future. The draft included the power to impose losses across the capital structure.

Many in the market wondered last week if banks would try to issue with maturities before 2018 or if they would in fact try and start issuing beyond that date, especially as outstanding deals did not really widen.

However, the bail-in proposal did not manage to kill the market as some had feared. For now bankers say the market is temporarily shut for senior deals as the Greek election looms large. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; Editing Helene Durand and Julian Baker)