Yankee issuers succumb to lure of dollar market

LONDON/NEW YORK, March 13 (IFR) - A wave of Yankee issuance crashed on to the shores of the US market this week as an attractive cross-currency basis swap and increased demand from investors for higher yielding debt lured foreign borrowers back to the market.

Abbey, Barclays, ING, Lloyds and Credit Agricole raised over US$10bn during the week, easily beating the US$7.2bn of Yankee issuance from European banks in the whole of January and February.

“We have seen a switch in the last three weeks and the US market is starting to offer more favourable pricing in certain maturities. We are finally getting busier after a quiet start,” said Tom Criqui, head of FIG syndicate at Deutsche Bank in New York.

“The move in the basis and tighter spreads mean that the US dollar market offers more aggressive execution in three- and five-years. Issuers have saved between 10bp and 15bp on average recently.”

The swap between euros and US dollars hit minus 40bp and minus 39bp in five- and three-years respectively this week. A negative number benefits companies that borrow in dollars and swap funds back to the single currency.

“The arbitrage for European banks is extremely attractive. Abbey’s US dollar trade this week, for example, was around 30bp tighter on a swapped basis than where it would have funded in euros,” said Alexandra MacMahon, head of EMEA FIG DCM at Citigroup.

The UK lender priced a US$1bn five-year on books of US$2.3bn. Credit Agricole, meanwhile, saved around 33bp versus euros when it issued a US$1.5bn 10-year bullet Tier 2 bond this week - the first Tier 2 trade of the year from a Yankee borrower.

TURNING TIDE

Market participants had predicted in late February that the tide could finally be turning and that non-US issuers would be returning to the US dollar market in droves.

As well as attractive funding costs, a combination of eager investors and tighter spreads have given the market a shot in the arm.

“Some US asset managers who had sat the market out earlier on this year are getting involved again,” said MacMahon.

But it’s not just US investors who are piling into the market.

“We have seen significant inflows from European investors participating in dollar trades,” said Deutsche Bank’s Criqui.

“The order books have a 13% to 14% participation rate [from Europeans] this year versus 7% last year, as investors look to pick up more yield in the dollar market.”

NOT OVER YET

While the sheer number of deals led to some new issues struggling in the after-market this week, market participants believe the pace of issuance is unlikely to slacken in the near future.

“The wave is not over yet and although some issuers have had to pay bigger new issue premiums because of the weight of supply, they are getting very attractive pricing,” said MacMahon.

The last time the basis was this negative was back in 2012, when the interbank market was very stressed. This time around, the favourable level for Europeans is partly driven by US borrowers swapping proceeds of their recent surge of euro-denominated bonds back to US dollars.

“If one views this move as excessive or temporary, then it could also be an opportunity for Yankee issuers to lock in favourable basis swaps from US dollars to euros,” a DCM head of syndicate said.

Banks are expected to come with more senior debt issues, but also more subordinated debt after Credit Agricole’s Tier 2 trade demonstrated not only how much cheaper such deals are than those in euros, but also the depth of demand - with a US$7.5bn book for a US$1.5bn deal.

“If you need Tier 2, the Yankee market is the obvious place to go for many issuers,” said MacMahon. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Natalie Harrison, Editing by Matthew Davies, Julian Baker)