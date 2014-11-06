FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FSB cuts amount of extra capital UBS, C.Agricole must hold
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 6, 2014 / 4:30 PM / 3 years ago

FSB cuts amount of extra capital UBS, C.Agricole must hold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s UBS and France’s Credit Agricole will not have to hold as much extra capital as previously expected after regulators said they were less systemically important than a year ago.

The Financial Stability Board on Thursday issued a list of 30 banks considered the most global systemically important, dubbed G-SIBs, who have to hold extra capital of between 1 and 2.5 percent to make them less likely to fail and cause havoc in financial markets.

The FSB, which coordinates financial regulation worldwide, added Agricultural Bank of China to this year’s list of most important banks.

It said UBS and Credit Agricole had to hold extra capital of 1 percent. On last year’s list, their capital surcharge was 1.5 percent, which serves as an extra layer of protection on top of minimum capital levels for all banks. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Kirstin Ridley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.