ECB bank review will need large capital demand to be credible -survey

Sept 2 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s landmark review of euro-zone banks will have to produce a capital demand of 51 billion euros ($66.98 billion) to be credible, a Goldman Sachs survey of large institutional investors has found.

The survey of 125 institutional investors from across the globe also found that nine banks were expected to fail the review, with capital shortfalls most likely at Italian, German and Austrian banks.

Investors’ average expected capital demand is 23 billion euros higher than a previous Goldman survey in October 2013. The exercise’s credibility amongst investors has improved since then, the survey found.

The ECB is examining whether banks have properly recognised losses in a bid to finally draw a line under doubts about euro zone banks’ balance sheets that have persisted for six years of financial crisis. Results are expected around Oct. 17. ($1 = 0.7614 Euros) (Reporting by Laura Noonan in London; Editing by Leslie Adler)