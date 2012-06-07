FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-Greek PM says euro exit would be "catastrophic"
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
North Korea Revealed
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 7, 2012 / 7:31 PM / 5 years ago

Ex-Greek PM says euro exit would be "catastrophic"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 7 (Reuters) - A Greek exit from the euro zone would be “catastrophic” for the troubled country’s economy, former Greek prime minister Lucas Papademos said in a speech on Thursday, urging voters to “stay the course” of a reform plan.

“The overall economic consequences of a Greek euro exit would be disastrous, or to use a Greek word, catastrophic,” Papademos, a former vice president of the European Central Bank, said in a speech at an Institute of International Finance (IIF) conference in Copenhagen on Thursday night.

He was prime minister from November 2011 to May 2012, helping push through a deal to restructure 206 billion euros of the country’s debt to try put it on a sustainable footing. Greece will hold an election on June 17, which is being billed as referendum on it staying in the euro zone.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.