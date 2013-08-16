Bond rules add to Indian funding gap

* Lack of rules stops banks from issuing senior debt

* Asset-liability mismatch has increased fourfold since 2002

* Spike in interbank rates adds to the trouble

By Manju Dalal

SINGAPORE, Aug 16 (IFR) - A spike in short-term lending rates is exposing a potentially dangerous funding mismatch in India’s banking system.

Three-month interbank rates have spiked from 8.11% to 10.87% since July 15 as the Reserve Bank of India has tightened liquidity to support the rupee. Coupled with rules limiting access to long-term funding, the move is adding to pressure on banks that rely heavily on short-term borrowing.

India’s Banking Regulation Act, 1949, does not explicitly allow Indian banks to issue senior bonds, leaving many institutions deprived of a major source of long-term funding.

Some Indian lenders have circumvented this grey area by issuing senior bonds through their offshore branches, or won special exemptions, but many banks have never attempted to sell senior unsecured debt in the rupee market.

“Indian regulation is completely silent on the senior bond concept,” said Atul Joshi, managing director and CEO of India Ratings and Research, the Indian arm of Fitch.

Sources aware of the situation said that the central bank had previously rebuffed approaches from banks looking to issue senior bonds without an “explicit” mention in the legislation. An RBI official did not respond to queries from IFR ahead of press time.

The absence of this long-term funding tool, however, is adding to a growing asset-liability mismatch reminiscent of the situation that brought down banks like Northern Rock and Lehman Brothers during the financial crisis.

SHORT-TERM RELIANCE

While Indian lenders have prioritised long-term lending in recent years, almost half of all bank funding matures in one year or less.

The net short-term liabilities of government-owned banks equal 17.5% of their total assets, according to an India Ratings report in May, citing March 2012 data. That funding gap had widened from 4% of total assets in March 2002, leaving banks exposed to higher money market rates at a time when the central bank has been reducing liquidity to support the currency.

Three mid-sized state-owned lenders - Vijaya Bank, Dena Bank and Central Bank of India - had net one-year liabilities that exceeded the available pool of liquid assets on their balance sheets as of March 31 2012, the rating agency said.

The RBI, known for its conservative stance, has time and again cautioned banks on matching their assets and liabilities, but has failed to prevent a build-up in short-term liabilities even as the maturity of their assets becomes longer.

Joshi at India Ratings believes the banking system is becoming more dependent on short-term funding, noting that liabilities due in one year or less now equal 48% of total bank liabilities.

“Indian banks were net lenders in the early 2000s, but, now, they fund over 8% of their liabilities (as of March 2012) using RBI’s liquidity adjustment facility and CDs,” said Joshi.

The outstanding amount from the liquidity adjustment facility window, a barometer of money supply conditions in the economy, remains far above the RBI’s comfort zone.

LONG-TERM FUNDING

Indian banks are facing further pressure to lend at longer tenors to help the government meet an ambitious infrastructure investment target of US$1trn in the five-year plan ending 2017.

The plan calls for nearly half of that total to be funded through the private sector, including banks - split roughly into US$150bn of equity capital and about US$350bn of debt.

In that context, bankers say allowing banks to issue senior bonds may be a far easier solution than reining in credit growth or courting long-term deposits.

Existing rules allow Indian banks to issue only two types of long-term bonds - capital qualifying bonds (Tier 1 and Tier 2 securities) and infrastructure bonds equal to the sizes of their infrastructure assets.

The implementation of Basel III rules and loss-absorption requirements are complicating efforts to issue more subordinated debt, while bankers say infrastructure bonds come with too many strings attached.

Long-term infrastructure bonds were introduced a few years ago, but most banks have yet to use the format. Rules require issuers to maintain a minimum balance of the underlying infrastructure assets for the maturity period, while bankers believe the cost of issuance will also be high due to the perceived risks in the Indian infrastructure sector.

Regulators have granted some exemptions to the infrastructure asset requirement in the past, allowing banks such as IDBI to issue senior unsecured debt.

Long-term senior unsecured bonds, however, could reduce funding costs for other banks that are heavily reliant on expensive bulk deposits and CDs, indirectly helping improve their capital adequacy ratios.

Market players say Indian banks could look at senior unsecured tenors of over 15 years. Such long-term funding will improve ratings and attract lower risk weightings, resulting in better capital ratios. (Reporting By Manju Dalal; editing by Steve Garton)