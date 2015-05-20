FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Barclays agrees $115 mln ISDAfix settlement with CFTC
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 20, 2015 / 2:51 PM / 2 years ago

Barclays agrees $115 mln ISDAfix settlement with CFTC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 20 (Reuters) - Barclays was fined $115 million by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Wednesday to settle an investigation into the setting of the ISDAfix benchmark, in addition to a fine for currency market manipulation.

The British bank pleaded guilty to a U.S. criminal charge and was fined $2.4 billion by U.S. and British authorities on Wednesday for manipulating foreign exchange rates.

It said in its release on the FX settlement: “Barclays has also reached a settlement with the CFTC as part of an industry-wide investigation into the setting of the US Dollar ISDAfix benchmark. In connection with this resolution, Barclays has agreed to pay 74.2 million pounds ($115 million).” (Reporting by Steve Slater; editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.