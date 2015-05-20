Barclays agrees $115 mln ISDAfix settlement with CFTC

LONDON, May 20 (Reuters) - Barclays was fined $115 million by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Wednesday to settle an investigation into the setting of the ISDAfix benchmark, in addition to a fine for currency market manipulation.

The British bank pleaded guilty to a U.S. criminal charge and was fined $2.4 billion by U.S. and British authorities on Wednesday for manipulating foreign exchange rates.

It said in its release on the FX settlement: “Barclays has also reached a settlement with the CFTC as part of an industry-wide investigation into the setting of the US Dollar ISDAfix benchmark. In connection with this resolution, Barclays has agreed to pay 74.2 million pounds ($115 million).” (Reporting by Steve Slater; editing by Susan Thomas)