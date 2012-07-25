S&P: Risky portfolios could lead to downgrades for banks

July 25 (Reuters) - Riskier investment portfolios and complex hedging strategies could lead to credit rating downgrades for the biggest, most complicated banks, although immediate action is not expected, ratings agency Standard & Poor’s said in a report this week.

Most large banks have straightforward investments such as Treasury and U.S. government-backed securities, but the portfolios at Citigroup Inc, Wells Fargo & Co and JPMorgan Chase & Co have a significant amount of riskier investments such as foreign securities, nonagency mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, Standard & Poor’s said in Tuesday’s report.

JPMorgan highlighted the risks in bank investment portfolios in May when it disclosed a flawed trading strategy in its Chief Investment Office. The bank has lost $5.8 billion so far on the trades and could lose another $1.7 billion, executives said this month.

As the economy and financial markets remain weak, some banks could seek out riskier investments to bolster revenue and profit, Standard & Poor’s analysts, led by Stuart Plesser, wrote. “If this occurs in a significant manner, we could lower our ratings on a bank that is undertaking such activity,” the report said.

Bank investment portfolios have grown as banks have sought to make returns by investing excess deposits amid subdued loan growth, Standard & Poor’s said. Acquisitions forged during the financial crisis have also bulked up portfolios.

As an indicator of risk in investment portfolios, Standard & Poor’s examined the percentage of so-called Level 3 assets, referring to the most difficult-to-value and least liquid investments. As of March, Wells Fargo had the highest percentage (14.5), followed by PNC Financial Services Inc (13.6) and JPMorgan (6.8).