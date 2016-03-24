FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Goldman keeps commodities top spot amid oil, metals price rout -survey
#Market News
March 24, 2016 / 2:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Goldman keeps commodities top spot amid oil, metals price rout -survey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 24 (Reuters) - Survey by industry analytics firm Coalition based on banks’ public disclosures and independent research:

* Goldman Sachs Group Inc kept top spot for a second straight with the highest revenue from commodities trading in 2015 out of the world’s 12 largest investment banks

* JPMorgan Chase & Co and Citigroup Inc shared joint second

* Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley and BNP Paribas were placed fourth to sixth

* Last month, Coalition said revenue from trading fixed income, currencies and commodities, known as FICC, fell 9 percent in 2015 hit by regulatory changes and a downturn in raw materials prices

* Other banks in the survey included: Deutsche Bank , Credit Suisse, Barclays, UBS , HSBC and Societe Generale

Reporting by Josephine Mason

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
