UPDATE 1-Bank of Italy extends lenders' bad debts review

ROME/MILAN, July 29 (Reuters) - The Bank of Italy has extended inspections of bad loans at 20 of the country’s banks, in a wide-ranging review that could prompt asset sales to meet tougher provisioning criteria, it said in a document on Monday.

Italy’s longest post-war recession has pushed bad loans sharply higher among Italian banks and forced them to set aside increasing amounts of cash to cover potential losses.

In the autumn of 2012, Italy’s central bank launched an investigation into asset quality at 20 lenders to assess the adequacy of provisioning for non-performing loans.

“The inspections revealed deficiencies in provisioning policies and practices at several banks,” the Bank of Italy said in its document, adding it had forced banks to set aside an additional 3.4 billion euros to cover for bad debts.

As a result of the first round of inspections, the central bank decided to extend its checks to the entire loan portfolio of eight of the banks examined “in some cases turning the inspection into a full-scope examination of the entire operational activity of the group,” it said.

The document did not name any banks but a source close to the situation said none of Italy’s biggest lenders were among the eight that are being scrutinised more closely.

“The monitoring of banks’ assets quality and provisioning levels is still ongoing and has been extended to other groups through ordinary inspections,” it said.

”To minimise the procyclical effects of the interventions, the Bank of Italy has called on the banks to increase their internally generated resources by further curbing operating costs, dividends and executives’ and directors’ compensation, consistently with banks’ profitability and capital adequacy.

“For banks that will have to undertake more far-reaching adjustments, a contribution should come from the sale of non-strategic assets,” it said.

The latest data from the Italian banking association show bad debts at Italian banks kept rising in May, nearing 136 billion euros. By comparison, bad loans totalled 91 billion euros in January 2011.

The ongoing economic crisis has hit Italian small and medium-size businesses hard and analysts are concerned a worsening business climate could further damage banks’ loan books throughout 2013. (Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni and Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)