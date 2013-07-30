Bank of Italy loan probe extension a planned move - BoI source

MILAN, July 30 (Reuters) - The Bank of Italy’s decision to extend an inspection of bad loans to the entire loan book of eight lenders was a planned move and was not the result of problems emerging from previous checks, a Bank of Italy source said on Tuesday.

“Such inspections are part of the monitoring plan for 2013, approved in December 2012, and are of a routine nature,” said the source, who asked not to be named, adding that they were not triggered by any need to dig deeper following the inspection of the banks’ provisioning activity.

A document seen by Reuters on Monday said the inspection into asset quality at 20 lenders had been extended to the whole loan book of eight of them. The original inspection was launched in the autumn of 2012.

The document did not name the eight banks.

On Monday, ratings agency Fitch said Italian mid-sized banks were likely to have to raise more equity to offset capital pressures because of a deep economic downturn and rising bad debts.

Italy’s longest post-war recession has pushed bad loans sharply higher among Italian banks and forced them to set aside increasing amounts of cash to cover potential losses.

The latest data from the Italian banking association show bad debts at Italian banks kept rising in May, nearing 136 billion euros ($180 billion). By comparison, bad loans totalled 91 billion euros in January 2011. ($1 = 0.7547 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Stephen Jewkes, Paola Arosio and Alistair Lyon)