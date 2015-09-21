FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Julius Baer CEO: Recent market turbulence had 'no meaningful impact' on Asia business
September 21, 2015

Julius Baer CEO: Recent market turbulence had 'no meaningful impact' on Asia business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Julius Baer, the Swiss private bank, saw no meaningful impact on its Asian business from recent turbulence in financial markets, Chief Executive Officer Boris F.J. Collardi said on Monday.

Collardi, who made the comments in a statement announcing his bank’s completion of the transfer of Merrill Lynch’s international wealth management business in India, said Julius Baer’s “rather cautious approach on the risk side” shielded it from greater impacts. (Reporting by Zurich bureau; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

