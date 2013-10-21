FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
October 21, 2013 / 3:28 PM / 4 years ago

Overseas bank lending tumbled in Q2-BIS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Banks cut their overseas lending to borrowers outside the industry by $229 billion in the second quarter of this year, the biggest contraction since 2011.

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS), which charts cross-border lending around the world, on Monday said lending by banks to non-banks - mainly consisting of other financial firms, governments and companies - fell by 2 percent between April and the end of June, to $11.4 trillion.

Cross-border loans to banks also contracted during the second quarter, falling by $244 billion, or 1.4 percent, to $16.9 trillion.

The drop in cross-border lending to non-banks was spread across advanced economies, with a $72 billion drop to borrowers in the United States, a $44 billion drop to the euro zone, a $16 billion drop to Britain, a $13 billion fall to Japan and a $12 billion decline to Switzerland, the BIS said.

