FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK bank lending to small firms up 700 mln stg in Q3 -BoE data
Sections
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
U.S.
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 3, 2015 / 9:48 AM / 2 years ago

UK bank lending to small firms up 700 mln stg in Q3 -BoE data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Lending to small businesses by banks in Britain taking part in the Bank of England’s Funding for Lending Scheme (FLS) increased by 700 million pounds ($1.04 billion) in the third quarter of this year, the BoE said on Thursday.

The FLS was launched in mid-2012 to provide cheap money to banks, and was amended in 2014 to focus on small business lending. The BoE last week extended the scheme to run for longer.

The third quarter increase is up from a 400 million pound rise in lending in the second quarter.

Most of the increase in the third quarter was by Lloyds Banking Group, the data showed. ($1 = 0.6703 pounds) (Reporting by Steve Slater, editing by Sinead Cruise)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.