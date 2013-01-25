EXCLUSIVE-UBS Chairman proposes industry-wide settlement over Libor

Jan 25 (Reuters) - UBS Chairman Axel Weber raised the possibility of an industry-wide settlement for the rest of the banks involved in the Libor rate fixing scandal at a meeting of top bankers, sources familiar with the situation said.

Weber, whose bank is one of two that has already settled with U.S. and UK regulators, made the proposal at a gathering on Thursday of top bankers and officials including Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney, JP Morgan Chase Chief Executive Jamie Dimon, Citigroup CEO Mike Corbat and HSBC Chairman Douglas Flint. (Reporting by Alexander Smith; Editing by Peter Graff)