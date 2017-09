WASHINGTON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve voted unanimously on Thursday to propose a tough new plan requiring banks to hold assets they could easily sell in a credit crunch.

The plan, which is stricter than the liquidity requirements agreed upon by international regulators, is aimed at making banks safer after the 2007-09 credit crisis.

The industry will have 90 days to comment on the proposal, after which it will be finalized.