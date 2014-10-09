FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of Italy says bad loans up 20 pct in August
October 9, 2014 / 8:58 AM / 3 years ago

Bank of Italy says bad loans up 20 pct in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The Bank of Italy said on Thursday bad loans in the country rose 20 percent year-on-year in August while lending to companies and families continued to contract.

In July, non-performing loans were up 20.5 percent on an annual basis.

Lending to households was down 0.8 percent in August, from down 0.7 percent a month earlier, while credit to non-financial companies fell 3.8 percent after a contraction of 3.9 percent in July. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Francesca Landini)

