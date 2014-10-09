FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Bad loans at Italy banks up 20 pct in August to record high
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 9, 2014 / 10:47 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Bad loans at Italy banks up 20 pct in August to record high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds the level of non performing loans)

MILAN, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The Bank of Italy said on Thursday bad loans in the country rose 20 percent year-on-year in August reaching a new record high as the third-largest economy in the euro zone struggles to recover from recession.

The loans that are least likely to be repaid were worth 173.9 billion euros ($222 billion) in August, the highest level since the start of the current statistical series in 1998, central bank data showed.

In July, non-performing loans rose 20.5 percent to 172.4 billion euros.

At the same time, lending to companies and families continued to contract, with loans to households down 0.8 percent in August after falling 0.7 percent a month earlier.

Credit to non-financial companies fell 3.8 percent after a contraction of 3.9 percent in July.

1 US dollar = 0.7837 euro Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Francesca Landini and Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.