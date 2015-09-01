FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Miami lawsuits vs BofA, Citigroup, Wells Fargo are revived
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 1, 2015 / 6:40 PM / 2 years ago

Miami lawsuits vs BofA, Citigroup, Wells Fargo are revived

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 1 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Tuesday revived three lawsuits in which the City of Miami accused Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc and Wells Fargo & Co of violating the federal Fair Housing Act by engaging in predatory lending.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a lower court judge applied too stringent a standard in dismissing the city’s claims.

Miami accused the banks of having for a decade steered black and Hispanic borrowers into higher-cost mortgage loans, resulting in higher foreclosures, lower property tax collections, and increased spending to combat urban blight.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.