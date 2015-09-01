Miami lawsuits vs BofA, Citigroup, Wells Fargo are revived

Sept 1 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Tuesday revived three lawsuits in which the City of Miami accused Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc and Wells Fargo & Co of violating the federal Fair Housing Act by engaging in predatory lending.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a lower court judge applied too stringent a standard in dismissing the city’s claims.

Miami accused the banks of having for a decade steered black and Hispanic borrowers into higher-cost mortgage loans, resulting in higher foreclosures, lower property tax collections, and increased spending to combat urban blight.