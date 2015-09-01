Miami mortgage lawsuits vs BofA, Citigroup, Wells Fargo are revived

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Tuesday revived three lawsuits in which the City of Miami accused Wells Fargo & Co , Bank of America Corp and Citigroup Inc of predatory mortgage lending to black and Hispanic borrowers.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a lower court erred in dismissing the city’s claims under the federal Fair Housing Act.

Miami had accused the banks of steering non-white borrowers into higher-cost loans they could not afford. It said the process, sometimes called reverse redlining, went on for a decade.

The city said this resulted in a large number of foreclosures, resulting in lower property tax collections and increased spending to combat urban blight.

In July 2014, U.S. District Judge William Dimitrouleas in Fort Lauderdale, Florida dismissed Miami’s lawsuits. He found that the city lacked standing to sue, and that the alleged harm was too remote from the banks’ conduct.

Writing for a three-judge appeals court panel, however, Circuit Judge Stanley Marcus said the district judge applied too stringent a standard, and that there was enough of a connection to let the lawsuits proceed.

“It is clear that the harm the city claims to have suffered has a sufficiently close connection to the conduct the statute prohibits,” Marcus wrote in the Bank of America decision, whose legal conclusions applied in all three cases.

Wells Fargo spokesman Tom Goyda said the San Francisco-based bank was disappointed in the outcome. “The city’s accusations do not reflect how we operate and we are prepared to present strong arguments in support of our long history of fair and responsible lending in Miami and across the country,” he said.

Bank of America spokesman Rick Simon said that bank was reviewing its decision and considering its options. “Our record demonstrates a firm commitment and strong record for fair and responsible lending and community revitalization,” he said.

Citigroup spokesman Mark Rodgers declined to comment.

The cases in the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals are Miami v. Bank of America Corp et al, No. 14-14543; Miami v. Wells Fargo & Co, et al, No. 14-14544; and Miami v. Citigroup Inc et al, No. 14-14706.