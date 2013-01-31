FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-UK's FSA opens door to swaps compensation claims
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 31, 2013 / 7:21 AM / 5 years ago

RPT-UK's FSA opens door to swaps compensation claims

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Britain’s financial regulator said on Thursday the results of a study into the sale of complex interest rate hedging products to small firms by banks had found that the vast majority had been mis-sold.

The findings leave banks vulnerable to a wave of claims and could leave them facing billions of pounds in compensation claims, some derivatives experts have said.

The Financial Services Authority said it found that, in over 90 percent of the 173 cases examined in the study, the sales did not comply with at least one or more regulatory requirement. It said a significant proportion of the cases will result in financial compensation being due to the customer.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.