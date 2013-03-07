FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. bank regulators mull rules for money-laundering cases vs execs
March 7, 2013 / 2:56 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. bank regulators mull rules for money-laundering cases vs execs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 7 (Reuters) - Bank regulators are considering improving their ability to bar bank employees and executives that violate anti-money laundering laws, a top regulator will tell lawmakers later on Thursday, according to prepared remarks.

“We are exploring the possibility of regulatory changes that would enhance our ability to take removal and prohibition actions against bank officers, directors and employees that engage in violations of the [Bank Secrecy Act],” Comptroller of the Currency Thomas Curry said.

Curry along with top officials from the Federal Reserve and the Treasury Department are slated to appear before the Senate Banking Committee to discuss money laundering issues.

Regulators and law enforcement authorities have entered into several major recent settlements with top banks to resolve money laundering allegations, but have faced some criticism because those actions have not resulted in charges against any bank executives. (Reporting By Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)

