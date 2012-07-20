Key investor writes down Monte Paschi stake

ROME, July 20 (Reuters) - The key investor in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has booked writedowns worth 3.5 billion euros ($4.29 billion) on its large stake in Italy’s No.3 bank at the end of 2011, ending the financial year with a loss.

The investor, a non-profit foundation with strong ties to the city of Siena, has written down its stake to 0.36 euro per share from a value of 0.94 euro a share that was previously on its books.

Fondazione Monte dei Paschi di Siena owned 45.76 percent of Monte Paschi at the end of December, but has shed its stake to 36.3 percent to cut down hefty debts it had accumulated.

Shares in Monte Paschi closed at 0.157 euro a share on Friday, valuing the current Monte Paschi stake at around 680 million euros, half its book value. ($1 = 0.8156 euros) (Writing by Lisa Jucca; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)