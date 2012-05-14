UPDATE 1-Moody's still sees bank rating review done by end-June

By Daniel Bases

NEW YORK, May 14 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service said on Monday it has made no change in its timetable for concluding a broad credit ratings review of Western European banks and global financial institutions.

“Moody’s timeframe for concluding the bank rating reviews has not changed. Moody’s expects to conclude the review by the end of June,” said Abbas Qasim, a Moody’s spokesman in New York.

The ratings agency said on April 13 that it would begin issuing conclusions to the various banking reviews in mid-May and that they would all be finished by the end of June, without specifying exact dates. This announcement was seen as an extension of the timeframe for concluding the review process.