FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Three banks cut mortgage rates in Norway
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 3, 2014 / 7:02 PM / 3 years ago

Three banks cut mortgage rates in Norway

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, April 3 (Reuters) - DNB, Nordea and Skandiabanken have cut the mortgage rates they charge in Norway, the banks said on Thursday.

DNB is cutting rates by 25 basis points to 3.45 percent for its best mortgage deals while Nordea is reducing its rates by 20 basis points to 3.50 percent for the best deals. Skandiabanken, owned by Swedish financial group Skandia, is cutting rates by 15 basis points to 3.55 percent.

Nordea said on its website it had acted because of strong competition among banks for customers.

Banks have benefited from the Norwegian central bank keeping its interest rates at the low level of 1.5 percent for the past two years while charging higher mortgage rates for customers. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Anthony Barker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.