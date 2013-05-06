FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New York AG to sue BofA, Wells Fargo over mortgage practices
Sections
Featured
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
World
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 6, 2013 / 2:00 PM / in 4 years

New York AG to sue BofA, Wells Fargo over mortgage practices

Karen Freifeld

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 6 (Reuters) - New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman on Monday said he plans to sue Bank of America Corp and Wells Fargo and Co over their mortgage practices.

Schneiderman alleges the banks have repeatedly violated the terms of the National Mortgage Settlement brokered last year between the country’s biggest banks and 49 state attorneys general over mortgage foreclosure abuses.

Schneiderman said that since last October he has documented 339 violations of standards that BofA and Wells Fargo had agreed to follow.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.