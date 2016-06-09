FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nordic Investment Bank launches 500 mln euro green bond
June 9, 2016 / 10:36 AM / a year ago

Nordic Investment Bank launches 500 mln euro green bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - The Nordic Investment Bank said on Thursday it had launched an eight-year 500 million euro ($567 million) green bond to help to finance environmental projects.

The proceeds from so-called green bonds help to pay for projects relating to renewable energy, energy-efficiency, green transport and wastewater treatment.

This is second green bond in euros by the Nordic Investment Bank, which provides funding for projects in the Nordic and Baltic countries.

The bond attracted strong interest from investors including Dutch development bank FMO, Dutch pension fund APG and the Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund (AP4), the Nordic Investment Bank said. ($1 = 0.8814 euros) (Reporting by Nina Chestney. Editing by Jane Merriman)

