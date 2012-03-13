UPDATE 1-Norway's banks need more equity capital, watchdog says

* All banks seen meeting 9 pct core Tier 1 ratio by June 30

* Household debt burden biggest risk

* Consumption drop would have big knock on effects (Adds detail)

OSLO, March 13 (Reuters) - Norwegian banks need more equity capital to prepare for a potential economic downturn and to cope with risks associated with very high household debt, the country’s financial supervisor said on Tuesday.

The country’s banks, although profitable and on course to meet tighter capital requirements, need to expand their liquidity buffers, improve liquidity management and expand the duration of their funding, the Financial Services Authority said in an annual review.

“We need to allow for the possibility that the Norwegian economy will be harder hit by international turbulence,” Director General Morten Baltzersen said. “Banks need to increase their equity capital further to prepare for increased losses and reduced profitability.”

Norway has been largely insulated from Europe’s economic turbulence and its economy, excluding the lucrative oil and gas sector, is set to expand by 2.7 percent this year, above last year’s 2.6 percent and easily outperforming the sluggish euro zone.

But the country’s relative economic strength has been one of the chief problems as low interest rates coupled with strong income growth and low unemployment have encouraged households to borrow more, pushing real estate prices to new records.

“High house prices and Norwegian households’ heavy indebtedness represent the largest risk,” the regulator said. “The international downturn has encouraged expectations that interest rates will remain low for a long period.”

Norwegian households are among the most indebted in the world with a debt to income ratio of about 200 percent and the regulator warned that debt has risen fastest among young borrowers and low-income groups.

Should house prices fall and households have to tighten consumption, the knock on effect would be “substantial,” the regulator warned.

Still, the regulator said that all banks and finance and mortgage companies are expected to attain a minimum 9 percent core Tier 1 capital ratio by its June 30 deadline. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty and Balazs Koranyi. Editing by Jane Merriman)