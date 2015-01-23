Breakingviews: Swiss bank debt bonuses are worth copying

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Switzerland’s bank debt bonuses are worthy of imitation. UBS said on Jan. 23 it would follow Zurich-based Credit Suisse in paying 2014 bonuses partly in perpetual bonds that implode if capital ratios weaken. European rivals like Barclays and Deutsche Bank, which only defer payments in cash and stock, should take note.

Paying banker bonuses in bonds makes sense. Cash bonuses are hard to claw back, while stock awards have unlimited upside. Before the 2008 financial crisis, both prompted bankers - and especially traders - to crank up risk. Doing the same thing now would mean bankers instead of shareholders or other creditors getting hit first.

UBS’s move develops a debt bonus scheme that is already in place. In 2013, bankers that earned more than 300,000 Swiss francs or $300,000 received 40 percent of their bonuses in Tier 2 debt instruments that were deferred for five years but paid annual interest. Under the new plan, UBS intends to make these same payments in so-called Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital, an even more subordinated form of debt.

The attraction for UBS is that AT1 instruments count towards leverage ratio requirements and are required by Swiss regulators. The appeal for UBS shareholders is that executives are heavily disincentivised to swing for the fences. As in 2013, the bonds are wiped out entirely if the bank’s capital position falls below 7 percent. For executive board members, the threshold is 10 percent. Coupon payments, which are currently in the 3-5 percent range, can be cancelled if UBS fails to achieve an adjusted pretax profit.

Given the restrictions contained in UBS’s previous debt awards, the 5,000-plus UBS staff affected will notice little difference. In theory, the perpetual nature of the AT1 notes means they could vest at a discount - as opposed to the Tier 2 securities which convert into cash. In practice, the bonds would have blown up before getting to that point.

Either way, the general idea is sound enough for other European banks to apply it. Barclays’ and Deutsche’s investors should be pushing them to follow suit.

