UPDATE 1-UBS, Barclays raise bonuses for bankers in 2013, Goldman cuts
#Market News
February 12, 2014 / 4:36 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-UBS, Barclays raise bonuses for bankers in 2013, Goldman cuts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Barclays and UBS prompted angry reactions from
politicians after increasing their 2013 bonus pots and saying they needed to stay competitive
with rivals after cutting pay in 2012.  
    It has been a mixed year for banking staff overall. Average pay and benefits, including
bonuses, at Goldman Sachs fell 4 percent in 2013 from the year before, though it still
paid more than major rivals.
    More European banks will release results and details of remuneration through to early March.
        
 
 BANK                  NO OF STAFF    AVG PAY*   UP/DOWN vs 2012 COSTS/REVENUE**
 
  Goldman Sachs            32,900      $383,374       -4.0%        65.7%         
 
  Morgan Stanley           55,794      $291,734       +6.6%        85.7% 
  UBS                      60,205       249,581 chf   +2.7%        88%

    UBS inv bank           11,615       343,005 chf   +2.7%        73.3%

  Credit Suisse            46,000       244,978 chf   -5.6%        81.7%

    C.Suisse inv bank      19,700       275,888 chf  -10.0%        82.1%

    C.Suisse wealth/       26,000       205,038 chf   +0.7%        71.6%
             private bank             ($229,200)
  Deutsche Bank            98,275       125,373 eur   -8.7%        87.2%

  Bank of America         242,117      $143,397       +7.5%        77.1% 
  JPMorgan                251,196      $122,653       +3.8%        73%
    JPMorgan CIB           52,250      $207,368       -4.6%        64% 
    JPMorgan AM            20,048      $243,166       +1.9%        71% 
  Wells Fargo             264,900      $113,764       +6.3%        58.5% 
  Barclays                139,600        68,883 stg   -3.0%        71%

    Barclays inv bank      26,200       176,870 stg   -1.7%        75%

  Citigroup               251,000       $95,645       -1.4%        67%
  Santander               182,958        55,034 euros -0.3%        49.9%

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
