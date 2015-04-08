BBVA Compass, payments processor Dwolla launch real-time bank transfer

NEW YORK, April 8 (Reuters) - BBVA Compass, a unit of Spain’s BBVA group has teamed up with Iowa-based payments processor Dwolla for the launch of a real-time money transfer, both companies announced in a statement on Wednesday.

Dwolla has been an emerging player in the payments-processing business. It has been identified by Goldman Sachs in a recent report as one of the more promising players seeking to provide merchants with lower cost electronic payments.

BBVA, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama is Dwolla’s largest banking partner to date on money transfers. Starting on Wednesday, the bank’s customers will be able to send and receive funds instantly through Dwolla, via the bank’s use of Dwolla’s secure payments protocol for financial institutions called FiSync.

Dwolla said its network eliminates the wait associated with the Automated Clearing House (ACH), where transfers typically take two-to-five business days to clear. Dwolla charges no fee for transactions below $10, and 25 cents if it’s above that.

“Folks have been theorizing for some time how real-time money transfer works. Well, this is how it works,” said Ben Milne, chief executive officer and co-founder of Dwolla.

Dwolla’s Fisync technology also removes the need for account holders to provide sensitive bank account information or credentials to Dwolla or any other party it transacts with.

“FiSync’s confirmation of good funds, real-time availability, and 24/7/365 days clearing times are exactly the features U.S. businesses - from startups all the way to large enterprises - need from their financial institutions to keep up in today’s real-time economy,” said Milne.

Dwolla recently raised $10 million in investments led by the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by David Gregorio)