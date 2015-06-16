Saxo signs Tuxedo, First Data to new payments scheme

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - Denmark’s Saxo Bank says it has signed its first major clients to a scheme which aims to cut costs and waiting times for international transfers by retailers and the companies who provide their financial infrastructure for making payments.

Saxo’s “Banking Marketplace” is the latest scheme seeking to erode the control global banks have over the market in transfers between countries and currencies.

It targets the “fintech” companies, many of them London-based, who have drawn millions in investment with a variety of business models that eat into the real overall charges, including commission, that banks and credit card companies can take from such services.

Credit card payments company First Data and UK-based payments infrastructure firm Tuxedo Money Solutions were among an initial batch of 30 firms to sign up.

Through such firms, Saxo hopes to draw hundreds of thousands of merchants onto the scheme, which settles payments between members within minutes of clearing and at costs of approximately 1 percent or less.

It said that compared to costs of up to 5 percent on smaller-value transactions from existing banking providers.

Saxo is best known for one of a new generation of web-based platforms that allow consumers to trade currencies. Anders la Cour, who heads its payment arm, said it was targetting 50 similar partnerships by the end of the year.

Another of the firms in the FX payments segment, London-based Azimo, announced separately on Tuesday that it had sealed $20 million in additional funding. (Writing by Patrick Graham; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)