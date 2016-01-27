FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's BZ WBK expects 2016 profit to fall less than sector
January 27, 2016 / 11:07 AM / 2 years ago

Poland's BZ WBK expects 2016 profit to fall less than sector

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Poland’s third largest lender, Bank Zachodni WBK, expects its 2016 net profit to fall, but less than the 30-percent decline expected by analysts for the whole sector, the bank’s acting chief executive said on Wednesday.

“In our own situation we do not envisage a 30 percent drop in profits,” Gerry Byrne told a news conference.

The Polish unit of Spain’s Banco Santander closed 2015 with a net profit of 2.3 billion zlotys ($559.5 million), after its fourth-quarter bottom line fell by 38 percent year-on-year to 277 million.

Byrne - who took over as BZ WBK’s head from the current Economy Minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, last year - added that the lender is to pick a new chief executive in early 2016. ($1 = 4.1112 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
