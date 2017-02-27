* Signs of repeat of pre-Brexit limits on politics
* HSBC takes FX chief David Bloom, other strategists off air
* Strategists at several major banks say limits tightened
* Moves come after Le Pen gains in France weaken euro
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Feb 27 Major banks are clamping down on
market analysts talking publicly about politics for fear of
appearing to take sides, with HSBC taking its main global
currencies commentator off air in an intensification of the
crackdown.
Currency strategists at HSBC's global research
division would not be making unsupervised public appearances due
to concerns about commenting on political events which have been
seen to drive prices, a source at Europe's biggest bank said.
A source at Credit Agricole said strategists at
the French bank had been instructed not to talk about the
details of the French presidential campaign, which has moved the
price of the euro currency.
Other major banks including Citigroup, Barclays and Bank of
America already have tight controls in place aimed at keeping
comments by strategists politically neutral, but a blanket ban
on public appearances is unusual.
David Bloom, who declined to comment, and other currency
analysts from the bank would not be appearing on television for
some time, the HSBC source said.
As HSBC's chief currency strategist, Bloom was among the
most outspoken commentators on the impact on sterling of the
British vote to leave the European Union. He correctly forecast
a dramatic fall and then dubbed the pound the government's "de
facto official opposition" as it sank after the vote last June.
"We are still engaging with the media. Our economists are
engaging, our equity strategists are engaging," one source at
HSBC said, asking not to be named.
"But politics is something the bank does not want to talk
about and currencies are probably the front line of where we
could actually be drawn into something that we would want to
avoid. This is a temporary thing."
HSBC has enforced a global crackdown on bankers'
interactions with the media over the past two years, other
sources at the bank told Reuters, including reducing the number
of staff approved to talk to the press and requiring bankers to
notify public relations whenever they meet with a reporter.
The source said that Bloom and other currency strategists
would continue to meet clients and write regular research.
SHAKY GROUND
The HSBC move follows a number of European banks tightening
up on how freely currency market analysts are allowed to speak
to the media and in public situations in the past three years.
Part of that has been driven by a tightening of regulation
after several of the world's biggest banks were fined billions
for manipulating the $5 trillion a day global currencies market.
Banks are also preparing for changes imposed by Europe's MiFID
II banking regulations at the end of this year.
But several banks also told strategists not to comment
publicly on the Scottish independence referendum in 2014, and
there were widespread limits on how freely analysts could
discuss last year's Brexit vote for fear of breaking electoral
rules and alienating customers.
French, German, Dutch, and possibly Italian elections are
seen as carrying similar risks for the euro this year to the
waves of selling that have hit the pound in the past 12 months.
Several other of the top 10 banking names in the global
currencies market, including Citi, Deutsche Bank, Barclays and
BNP Paribas, declined to comment.
But strategists from several banks said that following the
surprise election of U.S. President Donald Trump and last year's
Brexit shock it was now standard practice to be told to steer
clear of discussing the details of what was positive or negative
for markets in the political sphere, for fear of being seen to
make unqualified judgements on policy or politics.
"It is very common now for there to be limits," said a
strategist with one European bank.
"What the market thinks about (French presidential
candidate) Marine Le Pen is not purely about economics, it's
about the broader political risks, which then might play out in
demand, growth and so on. Am I qualified to talk about that?"
the strategist added.
"Is it really clear what is moving the market? It is
obviously shaky ground."
(Additional reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, Ritvik Carvalho and
Lawrence White; Editing by Alexander Smith)