FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
British banks could have acted earlier on PPI -Ombudsman
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 31, 2013 / 5:31 PM / in 5 years

British banks could have acted earlier on PPI -Ombudsman

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Ombudsman: lack of trust in banks led to rise in claims firms

* Ombudsman: PPI compensation not as great as profit made

By Matt Scuffham

LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Britain’s banks could have cut the bill for compensating customers mis-sold loan insurance if they had tackled the problem earlier, the head of Britain’s Financial Ombudsman Service told Reuters on Thursday.

Banks are facing a bill of 12 billion pounds ($19 billion) to compensate customers wrongly sold policies meant to protect borrowers who lost jobs or became ill, and industry sources have told Reuters they expect the number to double.

Britain’s banks lost a landmark court case over payment protection insurance (PPI) in 2011, having fought consumer groups over the issue for years, opening the floodgates to hundreds of thousands of claims over one of the UK’s biggest ever consumer scandals.

The issue had first been raised by Which? Magazine in 1998.

“The bill would have been far lower if they’d tackled this earlier. It felt like a long period of prevarication,” Chief Ombudsman Natalie Ceeney told a group of lawmakers charged with reviewing standards within British banks.

Ceeney said the public’s loss of trust in banks had led them to seek the help of claims management firms, which take a hefty chunk of the compensation in return for dealing with their clients’ paperwork.

The ombudsman service, which steps in when banks and their customers cannot reach an agreement, said this week it is receiving up to 10,000 complaints each week about PPI and has had to hire 1,000 new staff to cope with it.

Ceeney also said the amount of compensation paid so far “doesn’t come anywhere near the profits made from PPI”.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.