Austria's Raiffeisen is looking to sell Polish unit -sources
December 16, 2014 / 6:21 PM / 3 years ago

Austria's Raiffeisen is looking to sell Polish unit -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW/VIENNA, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Eastern-Europe focused Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) is looking to sell Raiffeisen Polbank, Poland’s eighth-largest lender by assets, three market sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

“Raiffeisen’s Polish unit is for sale,” one source with knowledge of the matter said.

Two other sources confirmed, adding that Raiffeisen signed Citigroup to find potential buyers for Raiffeisen Polbank, which booked a net profit of 172 million zlotys ($51 million) in the first nine months of 2014.

“No decisions have been made,” RBI spokeswoman Ingrid Krenn-Ditz said, adding the Austrian lender was focusing on a possible flotation on the Warsaw bourse it had mentioned earlier. ($1 = 3.3717 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Additional reporting by Michael Shields in Vienna; Editing by Michael Urquhart)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
