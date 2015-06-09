FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P lowers ratings of Barclays, Deutsche and RBS
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 9, 2015 / 10:21 PM / 2 years ago

S&P lowers ratings of Barclays, Deutsche and RBS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Standard & Poor’s downgraded several U.K. and German banks, including Deutsche Bank AG and Barclays Plc, saying it considers government support for these banks to be uncertain.

The rating arm of McGraw Hill Financial Inc downgraded Germany's Deutsche Bank and the U.K.'s Barclays and Royal Bank of Scotland Plc to "stable" and Commerzbank AG to "negative". (bit.ly/1T9WLBx)

Deutsche Bank, the largest German lender, has struggled to restore an image tarnished by a raft of regulatory and legal problems. The bank’s co-CEOs, Anshu Jain and Juergen Fitschen, resigned earlier this week.

S&P downgraded Barclays by one notch to “A negative” and Deutsche Bank to “BBB positive,” three notches above junk territory.

The agency also affirmed its ratings on Lloyds Bank Plc and HSBC Bank Plc and said the outlooks are stable.

Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.